OPFI: OppFi Inc Class A
12.10 USD 0.35 (2.98%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OPFIの今日の為替レートは、2.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.81の安値と12.12の高値で取引されました。
OppFi Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
OPFI News
- Here's Why Global Payments Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- OppFi Stock: High Charge-Off Rates But Strong Free Cash Flow (NYSE:OPFI)
- OppFi and UnitedHealth have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bull of the Day: OppFi (OPFI)
- Mastercard Launches AI-Powered Tools to Shape the Future of Commerce
- OppFi Soars 139% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock Now or Wait?
- Can On-Demand's Popularity Continue to Help SEZL Pay Dividends?
- OPFI Lifts EPS Guidance for 2025: Can It Meet the Expectation?
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Cars.com, OppFi and Quad Graphics
- 3 Cheap Highly Ranked Stocks to Buy for a Rebound: CARS, OPFI, QUAD
- How Much Upside is Left in OppFi (OPFI)? Wall Street Analysts Think 36.05%
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook OppFi (OPFI)
- Western Union Expands Reach With WhatsApp to Boost Dollar Exchanges
- OppFi expands share repurchase program by $20 million
- SEZL's GMV Soars: Is Customer Engagement Strategy Paying Off?
- OppFi publishes supplemental information about its warrants
- Dave: Richly Priced In A Competitive Space (NASDAQ:DAVE)
- Oppfi director Schwartz sells $2.25 million in shares
- Dave Stock Skyrockets 416% in a Year: Should You Play or Let Go?
- OppFi: Encouraging Update Supports Bullish Momentum (NYSE:OPFI)
- Is OppFi (OPFI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- OppFi: Make Ready For A Quick Exit (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:OPFI)
- OppFi Q2: AI-Driven Growth Overshadowed By Fintech Sector Sell-Off (NYSE:OPFI)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th
1日のレンジ
11.81 12.12
1年のレンジ
4.38 17.73
- 以前の終値
- 11.75
- 始値
- 11.90
- 買値
- 12.10
- 買値
- 12.40
- 安値
- 11.81
- 高値
- 12.12
- 出来高
- 1.907 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 21.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.25%
- 1年の変化
- 151.04%
