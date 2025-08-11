통화 / OPFI
OPFI: OppFi Inc Class A
11.77 USD 0.33 (2.73%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
OPFI 환율이 오늘 -2.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.71이고 고가는 12.22이었습니다.
OppFi Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
11.71 12.22
년간 변동
4.38 17.73
- 이전 종가
- 12.10
- 시가
- 12.13
- Bid
- 11.77
- Ask
- 12.07
- 저가
- 11.71
- 고가
- 12.22
- 볼륨
- 1.662 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.73%
- 월 변동
- 18.17%
- 6개월 변동
- 26.70%
- 년간 변동율
- 144.19%
20 9월, 토요일