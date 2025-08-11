FiyatlarBölümler
OPFI
OPFI: OppFi Inc Class A

11.77 USD 0.33 (2.73%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

OPFI fiyatı bugün -2.73% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 11.71 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 12.22 aralığında işlem gördü.

OppFi Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
11.71 12.22
Yıllık aralık
4.38 17.73
Önceki kapanış
12.10
Açılış
12.13
Satış
11.77
Alış
12.07
Düşük
11.71
Yüksek
12.22
Hacim
1.662 K
Günlük değişim
-2.73%
Aylık değişim
18.17%
6 aylık değişim
26.70%
Yıllık değişim
144.19%
21 Eylül, Pazar