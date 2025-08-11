Devises / OPFI
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
OPFI: OppFi Inc Class A
11.77 USD 0.33 (2.73%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de OPFI a changé de -2.73% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 11.71 et à un maximum de 12.22.
Suivez la dynamique OppFi Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPFI Nouvelles
- Here's Why Global Payments Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- OppFi Stock: High Charge-Off Rates But Strong Free Cash Flow (NYSE:OPFI)
- OppFi and UnitedHealth have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bull of the Day: OppFi (OPFI)
- Mastercard Launches AI-Powered Tools to Shape the Future of Commerce
- OppFi Soars 139% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock Now or Wait?
- Can On-Demand's Popularity Continue to Help SEZL Pay Dividends?
- OPFI Lifts EPS Guidance for 2025: Can It Meet the Expectation?
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Cars.com, OppFi and Quad Graphics
- 3 Cheap Highly Ranked Stocks to Buy for a Rebound: CARS, OPFI, QUAD
- How Much Upside is Left in OppFi (OPFI)? Wall Street Analysts Think 36.05%
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook OppFi (OPFI)
- Western Union Expands Reach With WhatsApp to Boost Dollar Exchanges
- OppFi expands share repurchase program by $20 million
- SEZL's GMV Soars: Is Customer Engagement Strategy Paying Off?
- OppFi publishes supplemental information about its warrants
- Dave: Richly Priced In A Competitive Space (NASDAQ:DAVE)
- Oppfi director Schwartz sells $2.25 million in shares
- Dave Stock Skyrockets 416% in a Year: Should You Play or Let Go?
- OppFi: Encouraging Update Supports Bullish Momentum (NYSE:OPFI)
- Is OppFi (OPFI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- OppFi: Make Ready For A Quick Exit (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:OPFI)
- OppFi Q2: AI-Driven Growth Overshadowed By Fintech Sector Sell-Off (NYSE:OPFI)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th
Range quotidien
11.71 12.22
Range Annuel
4.38 17.73
- Clôture Précédente
- 12.10
- Ouverture
- 12.13
- Bid
- 11.77
- Ask
- 12.07
- Plus Bas
- 11.71
- Plus Haut
- 12.22
- Volume
- 1.662 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.73%
- Changement Mensuel
- 18.17%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 26.70%
- Changement Annuel
- 144.19%
20 septembre, samedi