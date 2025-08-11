Divisas / OPFI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
OPFI: OppFi Inc Class A
11.75 USD 0.33 (2.89%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OPFI de hoy ha cambiado un 2.89%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 11.33, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 11.91.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas OppFi Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPFI News
- Here's Why Global Payments Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- OppFi Stock: High Charge-Off Rates But Strong Free Cash Flow (NYSE:OPFI)
- OppFi and UnitedHealth have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bull of the Day: OppFi (OPFI)
- Mastercard Launches AI-Powered Tools to Shape the Future of Commerce
- OppFi Soars 139% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock Now or Wait?
- Can On-Demand's Popularity Continue to Help SEZL Pay Dividends?
- OPFI Lifts EPS Guidance for 2025: Can It Meet the Expectation?
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Cars.com, OppFi and Quad Graphics
- 3 Cheap Highly Ranked Stocks to Buy for a Rebound: CARS, OPFI, QUAD
- How Much Upside is Left in OppFi (OPFI)? Wall Street Analysts Think 36.05%
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook OppFi (OPFI)
- Western Union Expands Reach With WhatsApp to Boost Dollar Exchanges
- OppFi expands share repurchase program by $20 million
- SEZL's GMV Soars: Is Customer Engagement Strategy Paying Off?
- OppFi publishes supplemental information about its warrants
- Dave: Richly Priced In A Competitive Space (NASDAQ:DAVE)
- Oppfi director Schwartz sells $2.25 million in shares
- Dave Stock Skyrockets 416% in a Year: Should You Play or Let Go?
- OppFi: Encouraging Update Supports Bullish Momentum (NYSE:OPFI)
- Is OppFi (OPFI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- OppFi: Make Ready For A Quick Exit (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:OPFI)
- OppFi Q2: AI-Driven Growth Overshadowed By Fintech Sector Sell-Off (NYSE:OPFI)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th
Rango diario
11.33 11.91
Rango anual
4.38 17.73
- Cierres anteriores
- 11.42
- Open
- 11.42
- Bid
- 11.75
- Ask
- 12.05
- Low
- 11.33
- High
- 11.91
- Volumen
- 2.065 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.89%
- Cambio mensual
- 17.97%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 26.48%
- Cambio anual
- 143.78%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B