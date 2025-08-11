QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / OPFI
Tornare a Azioni

OPFI: OppFi Inc Class A

11.77 USD 0.33 (2.73%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OPFI ha avuto una variazione del -2.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.71 e ad un massimo di 12.22.

Segui le dinamiche di OppFi Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OPFI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.71 12.22
Intervallo Annuale
4.38 17.73
Chiusura Precedente
12.10
Apertura
12.13
Bid
11.77
Ask
12.07
Minimo
11.71
Massimo
12.22
Volume
1.662 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.73%
Variazione Mensile
18.17%
Variazione Semestrale
26.70%
Variazione Annuale
144.19%
21 settembre, domenica