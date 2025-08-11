Currencies / OPFI
OPFI: OppFi Inc Class A
11.42 USD 0.28 (2.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OPFI exchange rate has changed by 2.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.98 and at a high of 11.46.
Follow OppFi Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPFI News
Daily Range
10.98 11.46
Year Range
4.38 17.73
- Previous Close
- 11.14
- Open
- 11.28
- Bid
- 11.42
- Ask
- 11.72
- Low
- 10.98
- High
- 11.46
- Volume
- 2.151 K
- Daily Change
- 2.51%
- Month Change
- 14.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.93%
- Year Change
- 136.93%
