通貨 / OIH
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
OIH: VanEck Oil Services ETF
263.73 USD 1.72 (0.66%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OIHの今日の為替レートは、0.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり263.62の安値と268.11の高値で取引されました。
VanEck Oil Services ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OIH News
- パイパー・サンドラー、テクニップFMCの株式評価を「オーバーウェイト」で再確認
- TechnipFMC stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- VDE: The Strategy Behind Vanguard's $9B Energy ETF Powerhouse (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- Chart Of The Day: What'll It Take To Get These Commodity Stocks Moving?
- Should You Invest in the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)?
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Oil Prices may have major impact on stocks soon
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- How To Invest In Natural Resources: Diversify Your Portfolio From The Ground Up
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- My Favorite Place To Buy Stocks - And It's Not Even Close
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Opinion: How the Supreme Court just juiced these S&P 500 winners — and turbocharged your 401(k)
- OIH: Oil's Rally Doesn't Offset Risks And Technical Issues (NYSEARCA:OIH)
- The 1-Minute Market Report June 15, 2025
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
1日のレンジ
263.62 268.11
1年のレンジ
191.21 311.14
- 以前の終値
- 262.01
- 始値
- 265.01
- 買値
- 263.73
- 買値
- 264.03
- 安値
- 263.62
- 高値
- 268.11
- 出来高
- 1.053 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.91%
- 1年の変化
- -6.54%
25 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 3.3%
- 前
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 1.6%
- 前
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 6.8%
- 前
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- -0.5%
- 前
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 0.6%
- 前
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- $42.847 B
- 前
- $-103.566 B
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 0.1%
- 前
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 208 K
- 前
- 231 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 1.913 M
- 前
- 1.920 M
13:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.925%