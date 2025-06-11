Divisas / OIH
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
OIH: VanEck Oil Services ETF
263.73 USD 1.72 (0.66%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OIH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.66%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 263.62, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 268.11.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas VanEck Oil Services ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OIH News
- Calificación de acciones de TechnipFMC reiterada como Sobreponderación por Piper Sandler
- TechnipFMC stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- VDE: The Strategy Behind Vanguard's $9B Energy ETF Powerhouse (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- Chart Of The Day: What'll It Take To Get These Commodity Stocks Moving?
- Should You Invest in the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)?
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Oil Prices may have major impact on stocks soon
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- How To Invest In Natural Resources: Diversify Your Portfolio From The Ground Up
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- My Favorite Place To Buy Stocks - And It's Not Even Close
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Opinion: How the Supreme Court just juiced these S&P 500 winners — and turbocharged your 401(k)
- OIH: Oil's Rally Doesn't Offset Risks And Technical Issues (NYSEARCA:OIH)
- The 1-Minute Market Report June 15, 2025
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
Rango diario
263.62 268.11
Rango anual
191.21 311.14
- Cierres anteriores
- 262.01
- Open
- 265.01
- Bid
- 263.73
- Ask
- 264.03
- Low
- 263.62
- High
- 268.11
- Volumen
- 1.053 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.66%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.53%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.91%
- Cambio anual
- -6.54%
25 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.3%
- Prev.
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.6%
- Prev.
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 6.8%
- Prev.
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.5%
- Prev.
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 0.6%
- Prev.
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $42.847 B
- Prev.
- $-103.566 B
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 0.1%
- Prev.
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 208 K
- Prev.
- 231 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.913 M
- Prev.
- 1.920 M
13:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
17:00
USD
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 3.925%