Currencies / OIH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OIH: VanEck Oil Services ETF
263.73 USD 1.72 (0.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OIH exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 263.62 and at a high of 268.11.
Follow VanEck Oil Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OIH News
- TechnipFMC stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- VDE: The Strategy Behind Vanguard's $9B Energy ETF Powerhouse (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- Chart Of The Day: What'll It Take To Get These Commodity Stocks Moving?
- Should You Invest in the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)?
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Oil Prices may have major impact on stocks soon
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- How To Invest In Natural Resources: Diversify Your Portfolio From The Ground Up
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- My Favorite Place To Buy Stocks - And It's Not Even Close
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Opinion: How the Supreme Court just juiced these S&P 500 winners — and turbocharged your 401(k)
- OIH: Oil's Rally Doesn't Offset Risks And Technical Issues (NYSEARCA:OIH)
- The 1-Minute Market Report June 15, 2025
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
Daily Range
263.62 268.11
Year Range
191.21 311.14
- Previous Close
- 262.01
- Open
- 265.01
- Bid
- 263.73
- Ask
- 264.03
- Low
- 263.62
- High
- 268.11
- Volume
- 1.053 K
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- 3.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.91%
- Year Change
- -6.54%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
- 3.710%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%