QuotesSections
Currencies / OIH
Back to US Stock Market

OIH: VanEck Oil Services ETF

263.73 USD 1.72 (0.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OIH exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 263.62 and at a high of 268.11.

Follow VanEck Oil Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OIH News

Daily Range
263.62 268.11
Year Range
191.21 311.14
Previous Close
262.01
Open
265.01
Bid
263.73
Ask
264.03
Low
263.62
High
268.11
Volume
1.053 K
Daily Change
0.66%
Month Change
3.53%
6 Months Change
0.91%
Year Change
-6.54%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
3.710%
Fcst
Prev
3.724%