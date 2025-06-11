Moedas / OIH
OIH: VanEck Oil Services ETF
263.73 USD 1.72 (0.66%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OIH para hoje mudou para 0.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 263.62 e o mais alto foi 268.11.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VanEck Oil Services ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
OIH Notícias
Faixa diária
263.62 268.11
Faixa anual
191.21 311.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 262.01
- Open
- 265.01
- Bid
- 263.73
- Ask
- 264.03
- Low
- 263.62
- High
- 268.11
- Volume
- 1.053 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.66%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.91%
- Mudança anual
- -6.54%
