OIH: VanEck Oil Services ETF

263.73 USD 1.72 (0.66%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OIH ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 263.62 e ad un massimo di 268.11.

Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Oil Services ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
263.62 268.11
Intervallo Annuale
191.21 311.14
Chiusura Precedente
262.01
Apertura
265.01
Bid
263.73
Ask
264.03
Minimo
263.62
Massimo
268.11
Volume
1.053 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.66%
Variazione Mensile
3.53%
Variazione Semestrale
0.91%
Variazione Annuale
-6.54%
