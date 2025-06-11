Valute / OIH
OIH: VanEck Oil Services ETF
263.73 USD 1.72 (0.66%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OIH ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 263.62 e ad un massimo di 268.11.
Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Oil Services ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
263.62 268.11
Intervallo Annuale
191.21 311.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 262.01
- Apertura
- 265.01
- Bid
- 263.73
- Ask
- 264.03
- Minimo
- 263.62
- Massimo
- 268.11
- Volume
- 1.053 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.54%
25 settembre, giovedì
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 3.3%
- Prev
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 6.8%
- Prev
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- -0.5%
- Prev
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 0.6%
- Prev
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- $42.847 B
- Prev
- $-103.566 B
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 208 K
- Prev
- 231 K
12:30
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 1.913 M
- Prev
- 1.920 M
13:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.925%