OIH: VanEck Oil Services ETF
263.73 USD 1.72 (0.66%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de OIH a changé de 0.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 263.62 et à un maximum de 268.11.
Suivez la dynamique VanEck Oil Services ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
OIH Nouvelles
- TechnipFMC stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- VDE: The Strategy Behind Vanguard's $9B Energy ETF Powerhouse (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- Chart Of The Day: What'll It Take To Get These Commodity Stocks Moving?
- Should You Invest in the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)?
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Oil Prices may have major impact on stocks soon
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- How To Invest In Natural Resources: Diversify Your Portfolio From The Ground Up
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- My Favorite Place To Buy Stocks - And It's Not Even Close
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Opinion: How the Supreme Court just juiced these S&P 500 winners — and turbocharged your 401(k)
- OIH: Oil's Rally Doesn't Offset Risks And Technical Issues (NYSEARCA:OIH)
- The 1-Minute Market Report June 15, 2025
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
Range quotidien
263.62 268.11
Range Annuel
191.21 311.14
- Clôture Précédente
- 262.01
- Ouverture
- 265.01
- Bid
- 263.73
- Ask
- 264.03
- Plus Bas
- 263.62
- Plus Haut
- 268.11
- Volume
- 1.053 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.66%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.53%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 0.91%
- Changement Annuel
- -6.54%
25 septembre, jeudi
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.3%
- Prev
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 6.8%
- Prev
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.5%
- Prev
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.6%
- Prev
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $42.847 B
- Prev
- $-103.566 B
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 208 K
- Prev
- 231 K
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.913 M
- Prev
- 1.920 M
13:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.925%