OIH: VanEck Oil Services ETF

263.73 USD 1.72 (0.66%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de OIH a changé de 0.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 263.62 et à un maximum de 268.11.

Suivez la dynamique VanEck Oil Services ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OIH Nouvelles

Range quotidien
263.62 268.11
Range Annuel
191.21 311.14
Clôture Précédente
262.01
Ouverture
265.01
Bid
263.73
Ask
264.03
Plus Bas
263.62
Plus Haut
268.11
Volume
1.053 K
Changement quotidien
0.66%
Changement Mensuel
3.53%
Changement à 6 Mois
0.91%
Changement Annuel
-6.54%
25 septembre, jeudi
12:30
USD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
3.3%
Prev
3.3%
12:30
USD
PCE réel t/t
Act
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.6%
12:30
USD
PIB Ventes t/t
Act
Fcst
6.8%
Prev
6.8%
12:30
USD
Commandes de Marchandises Durables
Act
Fcst
-0.5%
Prev
-2.8%
12:30
USD
Commandes de Marchandises Durables de Base m/m
Act
Fcst
0.6%
Prev
1.1%
12:30
USD
Balance commerciale de Marchandises
Act
Fcst
$​42.847 B
Prev
$​-103.566 B
12:30
USD
Stocks de détail m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Stocks de détail à l’exclusion de Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
12:30
USD
Allocations Initiales de Chômage
Act
Fcst
208 K
Prev
231 K
12:30
USD
Allocations de chômage en continu.
Act
Fcst
1.913 M
Prev
1.920 M
13:00
USD
Discours de Williams, Membre du FOMC
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Discours du gouverneur de la Réserve Fédérale Bowman
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Discours du Vice-Président Barr de la Fed pour la Supervision
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Vente des enchères de billets de banque de 7 ans
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.925%