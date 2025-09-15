クォートセクション
通貨 / MS
MS: Morgan Stanley

159.21 USD 1.75 (1.11%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MSの今日の為替レートは、1.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり157.50の安値と160.14の高値で取引されました。

Morgan Stanleyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
157.50 160.14
1年のレンジ
94.34 160.14
以前の終値
157.46
始値
158.05
買値
159.21
買値
159.51
安値
157.50
高値
160.14
出来高
7.536 K
1日の変化
1.11%
1ヶ月の変化
7.21%
6ヶ月の変化
37.26%
1年の変化
52.82%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K