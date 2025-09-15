通貨 / MS
MS: Morgan Stanley
159.21 USD 1.75 (1.11%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MSの今日の為替レートは、1.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり157.50の安値と160.14の高値で取引されました。
Morgan Stanleyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MS News
- 18日の米国市場ダイジェスト：NYダウは124ドル高、ハイテクが支援
- WaterBridge completes $588 million IPO with underwriters exercising full option
- Chevron Reshapes Portfolio With Singapore Refinery Stake Exit
- Markets Panicked After the Fed Rate Cut. Smart Investors Shouldn't.
- 17日の米国市場ダイジェスト：NYダウは260ドル高、FOMC利下げを好感
- Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
- Exclusive-Fitness tracking app Strava looks to hire banks for IPO
- Demand for Apple’s (AAPL) New iPhone Looks Strong, Says Morgan Stanley - TipRanks.com
- モルガン・スタンレー、エネルギーと電力の投資銀行部門を統合
- Morgan Stanley combines energy and power investment banking teams - Reuters
- Morgan Stanley combines two investment banking teams to create Global Power and Energy Group, memo says
- 中国のヒューマノイド関連株が急騰している理由
- Aon Corp price target lowered to $419 by TD Cowen, maintains Buy rating
- Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Morgan Stanley Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
- China Bans Nvidia RTX6000D Sales, Raising Fresh Pressure on NVDA Stock - TipRanks.com
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- 16日の米国市場ダイジェスト：NYダウは125ドル安、FOMC待ち
- Trump pressure on Fed may steepen US yield curve, fund managers say
- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley defeat Archegos investors’ insider trading appeals
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging Allianz (ALIZY) This Year?
- Analysis-Wall Street, Corporate America brace for more tariff turmoil
- 15日の米国市場ダイジェスト：NYダウは49ドル高、米中通商交渉の進展を好感
- Fed Expected to Cut Rates by 50 Bps, Says Standard Chartered - TipRanks.com
- GS vs. MS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
1日のレンジ
157.50 160.14
1年のレンジ
94.34 160.14
- 以前の終値
- 157.46
- 始値
- 158.05
- 買値
- 159.21
- 買値
- 159.51
- 安値
- 157.50
- 高値
- 160.14
- 出来高
- 7.536 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 37.26%
- 1年の変化
- 52.82%
