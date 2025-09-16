QuotazioniSezioni
MS
MS: Morgan Stanley

159.91 USD 0.70 (0.44%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MS ha avuto una variazione del 0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 158.12 e ad un massimo di 161.08.

Segui le dinamiche di Morgan Stanley. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
158.12 161.08
Intervallo Annuale
94.34 161.08
Chiusura Precedente
159.21
Apertura
159.28
Bid
159.91
Ask
160.21
Minimo
158.12
Massimo
161.08
Volume
10.717 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.44%
Variazione Mensile
7.68%
Variazione Semestrale
37.87%
Variazione Annuale
53.49%
20 settembre, sabato