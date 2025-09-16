Valute / MS
MS: Morgan Stanley
159.91 USD 0.70 (0.44%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MS ha avuto una variazione del 0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 158.12 e ad un massimo di 161.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Morgan Stanley. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
158.12 161.08
Intervallo Annuale
94.34 161.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 159.21
- Apertura
- 159.28
- Bid
- 159.91
- Ask
- 160.21
- Minimo
- 158.12
- Massimo
- 161.08
- Volume
- 10.717 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- 53.49%
20 settembre, sabato