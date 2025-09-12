Moedas / MS
MS: Morgan Stanley
157.46 USD 1.65 (1.06%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MS para hoje mudou para 1.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 155.65 e o mais alto foi 157.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Morgan Stanley. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
155.65 157.97
Faixa anual
94.34 158.48
- Fechamento anterior
- 155.81
- Open
- 156.35
- Bid
- 157.46
- Ask
- 157.76
- Low
- 155.65
- High
- 157.97
- Volume
- 8.407 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.06%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.75%
- Mudança anual
- 51.14%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh