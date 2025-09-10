QuotesSections
MS: Morgan Stanley

156.32 USD 0.31 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MS exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 155.75 and at a high of 157.50.

Follow Morgan Stanley dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
155.75 157.50
Year Range
94.34 158.48
Previous Close
156.63
Open
157.08
Bid
156.32
Ask
156.62
Low
155.75
High
157.50
Volume
3.939 K
Daily Change
-0.20%
Month Change
5.27%
6 Months Change
34.77%
Year Change
50.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%