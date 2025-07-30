クォートセクション
通貨 / LAD
LAD: Lithia Motors Inc

337.42 USD 3.80 (1.14%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LADの今日の為替レートは、1.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり333.86の安値と341.75の高値で取引されました。

Lithia Motors Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
333.86 341.75
1年のレンジ
262.10 405.68
以前の終値
333.62
始値
335.60
買値
337.42
買値
337.72
安値
333.86
高値
341.75
出来高
206
1日の変化
1.14%
1ヶ月の変化
1.46%
6ヶ月の変化
15.94%
1年の変化
6.70%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K