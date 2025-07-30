通貨 / LAD
LAD: Lithia Motors Inc
337.42 USD 3.80 (1.14%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LADの今日の為替レートは、1.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり333.86の安値と341.75の高値で取引されました。
Lithia Motors Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAD News
1日のレンジ
333.86 341.75
1年のレンジ
262.10 405.68
- 以前の終値
- 333.62
- 始値
- 335.60
- 買値
- 337.42
- 買値
- 337.72
- 安値
- 333.86
- 高値
- 341.75
- 出来高
- 206
- 1日の変化
- 1.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.94%
- 1年の変化
- 6.70%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K