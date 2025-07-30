QuotazioniSezioni
LAD: Lithia Motors Inc

332.47 USD 4.95 (1.47%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LAD ha avuto una variazione del -1.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 330.39 e ad un massimo di 339.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Lithia Motors Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
330.39 339.94
Intervallo Annuale
262.10 405.68
Chiusura Precedente
337.42
Apertura
339.94
Bid
332.47
Ask
332.77
Minimo
330.39
Massimo
339.94
Volume
220
Variazione giornaliera
-1.47%
Variazione Mensile
-0.02%
Variazione Semestrale
14.24%
Variazione Annuale
5.13%
20 settembre, sabato