Valute / LAD
LAD: Lithia Motors Inc
332.47 USD 4.95 (1.47%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LAD ha avuto una variazione del -1.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 330.39 e ad un massimo di 339.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Lithia Motors Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
330.39 339.94
Intervallo Annuale
262.10 405.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 337.42
- Apertura
- 339.94
- Bid
- 332.47
- Ask
- 332.77
- Minimo
- 330.39
- Massimo
- 339.94
- Volume
- 220
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.13%
20 settembre, sabato