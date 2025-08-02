CotationsSections
Devises / LAD
Retour à Actions

LAD: Lithia Motors Inc

332.47 USD 4.95 (1.47%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de LAD a changé de -1.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 330.39 et à un maximum de 339.94.

Suivez la dynamique Lithia Motors Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LAD Nouvelles

Range quotidien
330.39 339.94
Range Annuel
262.10 405.68
Clôture Précédente
337.42
Ouverture
339.94
Bid
332.47
Ask
332.77
Plus Bas
330.39
Plus Haut
339.94
Volume
220
Changement quotidien
-1.47%
Changement Mensuel
-0.02%
Changement à 6 Mois
14.24%
Changement Annuel
5.13%
20 septembre, samedi