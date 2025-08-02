Devises / LAD
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
LAD: Lithia Motors Inc
332.47 USD 4.95 (1.47%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LAD a changé de -1.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 330.39 et à un maximum de 339.94.
Suivez la dynamique Lithia Motors Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAD Nouvelles
- Les tarifs se profilent, mais les concessionnaires automobiles américains restent fermes : surveillez Lithia & Driveway et AutoNation | Benzinga France
- Tariffs Loom, But US Auto Dealers Hold Firm: Watch Lithia & Driveway And AutoNation - AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)
- Here's Why Lithia Motors (LAD) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Lithia Motors (LAD) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Lithia & Driveway prices $600 million in senior notes
- Lithia & Driveway announces $500 million senior notes offering
- Why Is Lithia Motors (LAD) Up 18.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Lithia Stock?
- TSLA, CVNA, and LAD: The EV Stocks Ruling the Auto Sector - TipRanks.com
- Lithia & Driveway increases share repurchase authorization by $750 million
- Can Carvana Deliver 40% CAGR in Unit Sales Over the Next 5 Years?
- Here's Why Lithia Motors (LAD) is a Strong Value Stock
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Sonic Auto stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Lithia Motors stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Carvana CEO Offloads Shares: Should Investors Reassess CVNA Stock?
- What's Behind Carvana's Record Adjusted EBITDA Margin in Q2?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Tracking David Abrams’ Abrams Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Lithia Motors: Now A Growth Stock And A Value Stock (NYSE:LAD)
- Differentiation Matters As Moat Stocks Lead In July
- Lithia (LAD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Lithia Motors (LAD) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Palantir Technologies To Rally More Than 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
Range quotidien
330.39 339.94
Range Annuel
262.10 405.68
- Clôture Précédente
- 337.42
- Ouverture
- 339.94
- Bid
- 332.47
- Ask
- 332.77
- Plus Bas
- 330.39
- Plus Haut
- 339.94
- Volume
- 220
- Changement quotidien
- -1.47%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.02%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 14.24%
- Changement Annuel
- 5.13%
20 septembre, samedi