Currencies / LAD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LAD: Lithia Motors Inc
329.62 USD 0.76 (0.23%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LAD exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 327.65 and at a high of 330.08.
Follow Lithia Motors Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAD News
- Tariffs Loom, But US Auto Dealers Hold Firm: Watch Lithia & Driveway And AutoNation - AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)
- Here's Why Lithia Motors (LAD) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Lithia Motors (LAD) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Lithia & Driveway prices $600 million in senior notes
- Lithia & Driveway announces $500 million senior notes offering
- Why Is Lithia Motors (LAD) Up 18.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Lithia Stock?
- TSLA, CVNA, and LAD: The EV Stocks Ruling the Auto Sector - TipRanks.com
- Lithia & Driveway increases share repurchase authorization by $750 million
- Can Carvana Deliver 40% CAGR in Unit Sales Over the Next 5 Years?
- Here's Why Lithia Motors (LAD) is a Strong Value Stock
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Sonic Auto stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Lithia Motors stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Carvana CEO Offloads Shares: Should Investors Reassess CVNA Stock?
- What's Behind Carvana's Record Adjusted EBITDA Margin in Q2?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Tracking David Abrams’ Abrams Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Lithia Motors: Now A Growth Stock And A Value Stock (NYSE:LAD)
- Differentiation Matters As Moat Stocks Lead In July
- Lithia (LAD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Lithia Motors (LAD) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Palantir Technologies To Rally More Than 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- LAD Q2 Earnings Beat on Used Vehicle & Aftersales Outperformance
Daily Range
327.65 330.08
Year Range
262.10 405.68
- Previous Close
- 330.38
- Open
- 329.63
- Bid
- 329.62
- Ask
- 329.92
- Low
- 327.65
- High
- 330.08
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- -0.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.26%
- Year Change
- 4.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%