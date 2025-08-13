通貨 / HYG
HYG: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
81.24 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HYGの今日の為替レートは、-0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり81.20の安値と81.26の高値で取引されました。
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
81.20 81.26
1年のレンジ
75.08 81.28
- 以前の終値
- 81.25
- 始値
- 81.22
- 買値
- 81.24
- 買値
- 81.54
- 安値
- 81.20
- 高値
- 81.26
- 出来高
- 2.908 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.42%
- 1年の変化
- 1.63%