クォートセクション
通貨 / HYG
株に戻る

HYG: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

81.24 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HYGの今日の為替レートは、-0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり81.20の安値と81.26の高値で取引されました。

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HYG News

1日のレンジ
81.20 81.26
1年のレンジ
75.08 81.28
以前の終値
81.25
始値
81.22
買値
81.24
買値
81.54
安値
81.20
高値
81.26
出来高
2.908 K
1日の変化
-0.01%
1ヶ月の変化
1.21%
6ヶ月の変化
3.42%
1年の変化
1.63%
22 9月, 月曜日
13:45
USD
FOMCメンバーWilliams氏の発言
実際
期待