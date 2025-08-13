CotizacionesSecciones
HYG
HYG: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

81.24 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de HYG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 81.20, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 81.26.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
81.20 81.26
Rango anual
75.08 81.28
Cierres anteriores
81.25
Open
81.22
Bid
81.24
Ask
81.54
Low
81.20
High
81.26
Volumen
2.908 K
Cambio diario
-0.01%
Cambio mensual
1.21%
Cambio a 6 meses
3.42%
Cambio anual
1.63%
22 septiembre, lunes
13:45
USD
Discurso del Miembro del FOMC, John Williams
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.