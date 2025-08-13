Divisas / HYG
HYG: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
81.24 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HYG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 81.20, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 81.26.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
HYG News
Rango diario
81.20 81.26
Rango anual
75.08 81.28
- Cierres anteriores
- 81.25
- Open
- 81.22
- Bid
- 81.24
- Ask
- 81.54
- Low
- 81.20
- High
- 81.26
- Volumen
- 2.908 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.01%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.21%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 3.42%
- Cambio anual
- 1.63%