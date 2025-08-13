货币 / HYG
HYG: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
81.24 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HYG汇率已更改-0.01%。当日，交易品种以低点81.20和高点81.26进行交易。
关注iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
81.20 81.26
年范围
75.08 81.28
- 前一天收盘价
- 81.25
- 开盘价
- 81.22
- 卖价
- 81.24
- 买价
- 81.54
- 最低价
- 81.20
- 最高价
- 81.26
- 交易量
- 2.908 K
- 日变化
- -0.01%
- 月变化
- 1.21%
- 6个月变化
- 3.42%
- 年变化
- 1.63%