Currencies / HYG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HYG: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
81.30 USD 0.05 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HYG exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.20 and at a high of 81.33.
Follow iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYG News
- HYDB: High-Yield Bond ETF With Superior Risk-Adjusted Return (BATS:HYDB)
- BofA warns market pricing suggests Fed overlooking high inflation
- CGMS: One Step Above HY, One Step Below In Risk (NYSEARCA:CGMS)
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- Bond Brief: Spreads Are Tight, But Yields Are (Still) Alright
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- FTF: Discount Narrows, Making This Fund Even Less Appealing (NYSE:FTF)
- PHB: Understanding RAFI Methodology And How It Applies To Bond Universe (NYSEARCA:PHB)
- Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update – August 2025
- BBHY: High Yield Bond ETF With Growing Distributions (BATS:BBHY)
- HYGW: An Alternative Way To Optimize Income Flows From Buy-Write
- Corporate Credit Spread Complacency: Neutral IGSB, Bearish HYG, Bullish IEF (NASDAQ:IEF)
- From Cash To Curve: Rethinking Allocations As Rate Cuts Loom
- Bond / Fixed-Income Returns Having A Good Year (So Far) In 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: A One-Handed Economist
- FTHY: Worth Monitoring For Term Opportunities (NYSE:FTHY)
- RSF: Managed 10% Distribution Yield And Unique Interval Structure (NYSE:RSF)
- BofA: Investors pour into bonds, pull back from crypto
- EHI: Discount Remains Narrow As Fund Shifts Toward Lower Quality Holdings (NYSE:EHI)
- High Yield: When Boring Is Better
- HYG: Everything You Need To Know About The High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Chart Of The Day: Is It 1, 2, 3 Cuts Ahead At The Fed?
- Volatility Risk Indicators Revert To Lower Seasonal Norms
Daily Range
81.20 81.33
Year Range
75.08 81.33
- Previous Close
- 81.25
- Open
- 81.22
- Bid
- 81.30
- Ask
- 81.60
- Low
- 81.20
- High
- 81.33
- Volume
- 12.357 K
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.50%
- Year Change
- 1.70%