Valute / HYG
HYG: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
81.25 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HYG ha avuto una variazione del 0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.15 e ad un massimo di 81.28.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYG News
- BofA avverte: i prezzi di mercato suggeriscono che la Fed ignora l’alta inflazione
- BofA warns market pricing suggests Fed overlooking high inflation
- CGMS: One Step Above HY, One Step Below In Risk (NYSEARCA:CGMS)
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- Bond Brief: Spreads Are Tight, But Yields Are (Still) Alright
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- FTF: Discount Narrows, Making This Fund Even Less Appealing (NYSE:FTF)
- PHB: Understanding RAFI Methodology And How It Applies To Bond Universe (NYSEARCA:PHB)
- Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update – August 2025
- BBHY: High Yield Bond ETF With Growing Distributions (BATS:BBHY)
- HYGW: An Alternative Way To Optimize Income Flows From Buy-Write
- Corporate Credit Spread Complacency: Neutral IGSB, Bearish HYG, Bullish IEF (NASDAQ:IEF)
- From Cash To Curve: Rethinking Allocations As Rate Cuts Loom
- Bond / Fixed-Income Returns Having A Good Year (So Far) In 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: A One-Handed Economist
- FTHY: Worth Monitoring For Term Opportunities (NYSE:FTHY)
- RSF: Managed 10% Distribution Yield And Unique Interval Structure (NYSE:RSF)
- BofA: Investors pour into bonds, pull back from crypto
- EHI: Discount Remains Narrow As Fund Shifts Toward Lower Quality Holdings (NYSE:EHI)
- High Yield: When Boring Is Better
- HYG: Everything You Need To Know About The High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Chart Of The Day: Is It 1, 2, 3 Cuts Ahead At The Fed?
- Volatility Risk Indicators Revert To Lower Seasonal Norms
Intervallo Giornaliero
81.15 81.28
Intervallo Annuale
75.08 81.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 81.23
- Apertura
- 81.24
- Bid
- 81.25
- Ask
- 81.55
- Minimo
- 81.15
- Massimo
- 81.28
- Volume
- 16.479 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.64%