HYG: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

81.25 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de HYG a changé de 0.02% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 81.15 et à un maximum de 81.28.

Suivez la dynamique iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
81.15 81.28
Range Annuel
75.08 81.28
Clôture Précédente
81.23
Ouverture
81.24
Bid
81.25
Ask
81.55
Plus Bas
81.15
Plus Haut
81.28
Volume
16.479 K
Changement quotidien
0.02%
Changement Mensuel
1.22%
Changement à 6 Mois
3.44%
Changement Annuel
1.64%
22 septembre, lundi
13:45
USD
Discours de Williams, Membre du FOMC
Act
Fcst
Prev