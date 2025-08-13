통화 / HYG
HYG: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
81.25 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HYG 환율이 오늘 0.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 81.15이고 고가는 81.28이었습니다.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
HYG News
일일 변동 비율
81.15 81.28
년간 변동
75.08 81.28
- 이전 종가
- 81.23
- 시가
- 81.24
- Bid
- 81.25
- Ask
- 81.55
- 저가
- 81.15
- 고가
- 81.28
- 볼륨
- 16.479 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.02%
- 월 변동
- 1.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.44%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.64%