HYG
HYG: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

81.24 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do HYG para hoje mudou para -0.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 81.20 e o mais alto foi 81.26.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
81.20 81.26
Faixa anual
75.08 81.28
Fechamento anterior
81.25
Open
81.22
Bid
81.24
Ask
81.54
Low
81.20
High
81.26
Volume
2.908 K
Mudança diária
-0.01%
Mudança mensal
1.21%
Mudança de 6 meses
3.42%
Mudança anual
1.63%
