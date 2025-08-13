Moedas / HYG
HYG: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
81.24 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HYG para hoje mudou para -0.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 81.20 e o mais alto foi 81.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
81.20 81.26
Faixa anual
75.08 81.28
- Fechamento anterior
- 81.25
- Open
- 81.22
- Bid
- 81.24
- Ask
- 81.54
- Low
- 81.20
- High
- 81.26
- Volume
- 2.908 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.01%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.21%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.42%
- Mudança anual
- 1.63%