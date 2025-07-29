クォートセクション
通貨 / GHM
GHM: Graham Corporation

54.08 USD 1.80 (3.44%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GHMの今日の為替レートは、3.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり52.28の安値と55.28の高値で取引されました。

Graham Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
52.28 55.28
1年のレンジ
24.78 57.99
以前の終値
52.28
始値
52.28
買値
54.08
買値
54.38
安値
52.28
高値
55.28
出来高
198
1日の変化
3.44%
1ヶ月の変化
13.02%
6ヶ月の変化
88.76%
1年の変化
83.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K