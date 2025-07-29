通貨 / GHM
GHM: Graham Corporation
54.08 USD 1.80 (3.44%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GHMの今日の為替レートは、3.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり52.28の安値と55.28の高値で取引されました。
Graham Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
52.28 55.28
1年のレンジ
24.78 57.99
- 以前の終値
- 52.28
- 始値
- 52.28
- 買値
- 54.08
- 買値
- 54.38
- 安値
- 52.28
- 高値
- 55.28
- 出来高
- 198
- 1日の変化
- 3.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 88.76%
- 1年の変化
- 83.76%
