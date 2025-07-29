货币 / GHM
GHM: Graham Corporation
53.00 USD 0.76 (1.45%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GHM汇率已更改1.45%。当日，交易品种以低点51.50和高点53.29进行交易。
关注Graham Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
51.50 53.29
年范围
24.78 57.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 52.24
- 开盘价
- 51.50
- 卖价
- 53.00
- 买价
- 53.30
- 最低价
- 51.50
- 最高价
- 53.29
- 交易量
- 72
- 日变化
- 1.45%
- 月变化
- 10.76%
- 6个月变化
- 84.99%
- 年变化
- 80.09%
