GHM: Graham Corporation

53.66 USD 0.42 (0.78%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de GHM a changé de -0.78% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 53.08 et à un maximum de 54.40.

Suivez la dynamique Graham Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
53.08 54.40
Range Annuel
24.78 57.99
Clôture Précédente
54.08
Ouverture
54.00
Bid
53.66
Ask
53.96
Plus Bas
53.08
Plus Haut
54.40
Volume
131
Changement quotidien
-0.78%
Changement Mensuel
12.14%
Changement à 6 Mois
87.29%
Changement Annuel
82.33%
