QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GHM
Tornare a Azioni

GHM: Graham Corporation

53.66 USD 0.42 (0.78%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GHM ha avuto una variazione del -0.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.08 e ad un massimo di 54.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Graham Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GHM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
53.08 54.40
Intervallo Annuale
24.78 57.99
Chiusura Precedente
54.08
Apertura
54.00
Bid
53.66
Ask
53.96
Minimo
53.08
Massimo
54.40
Volume
131
Variazione giornaliera
-0.78%
Variazione Mensile
12.14%
Variazione Semestrale
87.29%
Variazione Annuale
82.33%
20 settembre, sabato