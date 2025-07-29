Valute / GHM
GHM: Graham Corporation
53.66 USD 0.42 (0.78%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GHM ha avuto una variazione del -0.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.08 e ad un massimo di 54.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Graham Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
53.08 54.40
Intervallo Annuale
24.78 57.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 54.08
- Apertura
- 54.00
- Bid
- 53.66
- Ask
- 53.96
- Minimo
- 53.08
- Massimo
- 54.40
- Volume
- 131
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 87.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 82.33%
20 settembre, sabato