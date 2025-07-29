Currencies / GHM
GHM: Graham Corporation
52.24 USD 0.81 (1.57%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GHM exchange rate has changed by 1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.60 and at a high of 53.95.
Follow Graham Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GHM News
Daily Range
51.60 53.95
Year Range
24.78 57.99
- Previous Close
- 51.43
- Open
- 52.13
- Bid
- 52.24
- Ask
- 52.54
- Low
- 51.60
- High
- 53.95
- Volume
- 215
- Daily Change
- 1.57%
- Month Change
- 9.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 82.34%
- Year Change
- 77.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%