GHM: Graham Corporation

53.66 USD 0.42 (0.78%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GHM fiyatı bugün -0.78% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 53.08 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 54.40 aralığında işlem gördü.

Graham Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
53.08 54.40
Yıllık aralık
24.78 57.99
Önceki kapanış
54.08
Açılış
54.00
Satış
53.66
Alış
53.96
Düşük
53.08
Yüksek
54.40
Hacim
131
Günlük değişim
-0.78%
Aylık değişim
12.14%
6 aylık değişim
87.29%
Yıllık değişim
82.33%
21 Eylül, Pazar