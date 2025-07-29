CotizacionesSecciones
GHM: Graham Corporation

52.28 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GHM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 51.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 54.30.

Rango diario
51.50 54.30
Rango anual
24.78 57.99
Cierres anteriores
52.24
Open
51.50
Bid
52.28
Ask
52.58
Low
51.50
High
54.30
Volumen
201
Cambio diario
0.08%
Cambio mensual
9.26%
Cambio a 6 meses
82.48%
Cambio anual
77.64%
