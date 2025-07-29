Divisas / GHM
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
GHM: Graham Corporation
52.28 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GHM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 51.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 54.30.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Graham Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GHM News
- Recent Price Trend in Graham (GHM) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Ferguson plc (FERG) This Year?
- Here's Why Investing in Flowserve Stock Makes Sense Now
- Alarm.com's Unit Boosts EV Managed Charging Programs With BTR Buyout
- GNRC Launches PWRmicro Inverter to Boost Solar Output and Integration
- Nordson Divests Design & Development Units to Quasar Medical
- Graham Corporation appoints Mauro Gregorio to board of directors
- Nordson Rewards Shareholders With a 5% Dividend Increase
- Graham Corp shareholders elect directors and approve key proposals at annual meeting
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in RBC Bearings Stock Now
- Is Graham (GHM) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Graham (GHM) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMVX)
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 7th
- Is Greif (GEF) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th
- Graham (GHM) Q1 Orders Soar 120%
- Graham Q1 FY26 presentation: 11% revenue growth and record backlog amid stock drop
- Graham (GHM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Helios Technologies (HLIO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Luxfer (LXFR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Graham Stock?
- Graham Corp receives $25.5 million torpedo hardware order
Rango diario
51.50 54.30
Rango anual
24.78 57.99
- Cierres anteriores
- 52.24
- Open
- 51.50
- Bid
- 52.28
- Ask
- 52.58
- Low
- 51.50
- High
- 54.30
- Volumen
- 201
- Cambio diario
- 0.08%
- Cambio mensual
- 9.26%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 82.48%
- Cambio anual
- 77.64%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B