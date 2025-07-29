통화 / GHM
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GHM: Graham Corporation
53.66 USD 0.42 (0.78%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GHM 환율이 오늘 -0.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 53.08이고 고가는 54.40이었습니다.
Graham Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GHM News
- IDEX Approves Additional Share Buyback Program, Affirms Dividend Payment
- Parker-Hannifin Expands Electrification Portfolio With Curtis Acquisition
- Recent Price Trend in Graham (GHM) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Ferguson plc (FERG) This Year?
- Here's Why Investing in Flowserve Stock Makes Sense Now
- Alarm.com's Unit Boosts EV Managed Charging Programs With BTR Buyout
- GNRC Launches PWRmicro Inverter to Boost Solar Output and Integration
- Nordson Divests Design & Development Units to Quasar Medical
- Graham Corporation appoints Mauro Gregorio to board of directors
- Nordson Rewards Shareholders With a 5% Dividend Increase
- Graham Corp shareholders elect directors and approve key proposals at annual meeting
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in RBC Bearings Stock Now
- Is Graham (GHM) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Graham (GHM) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMVX)
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 7th
- Is Greif (GEF) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th
- Graham (GHM) Q1 Orders Soar 120%
- Graham Q1 FY26 presentation: 11% revenue growth and record backlog amid stock drop
- Graham (GHM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Helios Technologies (HLIO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Luxfer (LXFR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
일일 변동 비율
53.08 54.40
년간 변동
24.78 57.99
- 이전 종가
- 54.08
- 시가
- 54.00
- Bid
- 53.66
- Ask
- 53.96
- 저가
- 53.08
- 고가
- 54.40
- 볼륨
- 131
- 일일 변동
- -0.78%
- 월 변동
- 12.14%
- 6개월 변동
- 87.29%
- 년간 변동율
- 82.33%
20 9월, 토요일