GHM: Graham Corporation

53.51 USD 0.57 (1.05%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GHM hat sich für heute um -1.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 53.51 bis zu einem Hoch von 54.17 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Graham Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
53.51 54.17
Jahresspanne
24.78 57.99
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
54.08
Eröffnung
54.00
Bid
53.51
Ask
53.81
Tief
53.51
Hoch
54.17
Volumen
26
Tagesänderung
-1.05%
Monatsänderung
11.83%
6-Monatsänderung
86.77%
Jahresänderung
81.82%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K