GHM: Graham Corporation
53.51 USD 0.57 (1.05%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GHM hat sich für heute um -1.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 53.51 bis zu einem Hoch von 54.17 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Graham Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
53.51 54.17
Jahresspanne
24.78 57.99
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 54.08
- Eröffnung
- 54.00
- Bid
- 53.51
- Ask
- 53.81
- Tief
- 53.51
- Hoch
- 54.17
- Volumen
- 26
- Tagesänderung
- -1.05%
- Monatsänderung
- 11.83%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 86.77%
- Jahresänderung
- 81.82%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K