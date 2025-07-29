Moedas / GHM
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GHM: Graham Corporation
54.95 USD 2.67 (5.11%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GHM para hoje mudou para 5.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 53.18 e o mais alto foi 55.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Graham Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GHM Notícias
- Recent Price Trend in Graham (GHM) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Ferguson plc (FERG) This Year?
- Here's Why Investing in Flowserve Stock Makes Sense Now
- Alarm.com's Unit Boosts EV Managed Charging Programs With BTR Buyout
- GNRC Launches PWRmicro Inverter to Boost Solar Output and Integration
- Nordson Divests Design & Development Units to Quasar Medical
- Graham Corporation appoints Mauro Gregorio to board of directors
- Nordson Rewards Shareholders With a 5% Dividend Increase
- Graham Corp shareholders elect directors and approve key proposals at annual meeting
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in RBC Bearings Stock Now
- Is Graham (GHM) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Graham (GHM) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMVX)
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 7th
- Is Greif (GEF) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th
- Graham (GHM) Q1 Orders Soar 120%
- Graham Q1 FY26 presentation: 11% revenue growth and record backlog amid stock drop
- Graham (GHM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Helios Technologies (HLIO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Luxfer (LXFR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Graham Stock?
- Graham Corp receives $25.5 million torpedo hardware order
Faixa diária
53.18 55.28
Faixa anual
24.78 57.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 52.28
- Open
- 53.18
- Bid
- 54.95
- Ask
- 55.25
- Low
- 53.18
- High
- 55.28
- Volume
- 89
- Mudança diária
- 5.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.84%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 91.80%
- Mudança anual
- 86.71%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh