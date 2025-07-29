通貨 / ENVA
ENVA: Enova International Inc
126.84 USD 3.73 (3.03%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ENVAの今日の為替レートは、3.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり123.29の安値と128.27の高値で取引されました。
Enova International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
123.29 128.27
1年のレンジ
79.41 128.59
- 以前の終値
- 123.11
- 始値
- 125.10
- 買値
- 126.84
- 買値
- 127.14
- 安値
- 123.29
- 高値
- 128.27
- 出来高
- 711
- 1日の変化
- 3.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.21%
- 1年の変化
- 52.95%
