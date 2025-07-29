クォートセクション
通貨 / ENVA
ENVA: Enova International Inc

126.84 USD 3.73 (3.03%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ENVAの今日の為替レートは、3.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり123.29の安値と128.27の高値で取引されました。

Enova International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
123.29 128.27
1年のレンジ
79.41 128.59
以前の終値
123.11
始値
125.10
買値
126.84
買値
127.14
安値
123.29
高値
128.27
出来高
711
1日の変化
3.03%
1ヶ月の変化
6.71%
6ヶ月の変化
30.21%
1年の変化
52.95%
