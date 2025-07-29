Valute / ENVA
ENVA: Enova International Inc
126.09 USD 0.75 (0.59%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ENVA ha avuto una variazione del -0.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 124.44 e ad un massimo di 127.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Enova International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ENVA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
124.44 127.30
Intervallo Annuale
79.41 128.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 126.84
- Apertura
- 127.25
- Bid
- 126.09
- Ask
- 126.39
- Minimo
- 124.44
- Massimo
- 127.30
- Volume
- 420
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- 52.04%
20 settembre, sabato