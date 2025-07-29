Divisas / ENVA
ENVA: Enova International Inc
123.11 USD 2.02 (1.67%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ENVA de hoy ha cambiado un 1.67%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 121.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 128.59.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Enova International Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
121.01 128.59
Rango anual
79.41 128.59
- Cierres anteriores
- 121.09
- Open
- 121.51
- Bid
- 123.11
- Ask
- 123.41
- Low
- 121.01
- High
- 128.59
- Volumen
- 1.047 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.67%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.58%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 26.38%
- Cambio anual
- 48.45%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B