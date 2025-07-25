Currencies / ENVA
ENVA: Enova International Inc
120.39 USD 3.75 (3.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ENVA exchange rate has changed by 3.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 115.81 and at a high of 120.39.
Follow Enova International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ENVA News
Daily Range
115.81 120.39
Year Range
79.41 124.28
- Previous Close
- 116.64
- Open
- 116.81
- Bid
- 120.39
- Ask
- 120.69
- Low
- 115.81
- High
- 120.39
- Volume
- 767
- Daily Change
- 3.22%
- Month Change
- 1.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.59%
- Year Change
- 45.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%