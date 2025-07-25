QuotesSections
Currencies / ENVA
ENVA: Enova International Inc

120.39 USD 3.75 (3.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ENVA exchange rate has changed by 3.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 115.81 and at a high of 120.39.

Follow Enova International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
115.81 120.39
Year Range
79.41 124.28
Previous Close
116.64
Open
116.81
Bid
120.39
Ask
120.69
Low
115.81
High
120.39
Volume
767
Daily Change
3.22%
Month Change
1.29%
6 Months Change
23.59%
Year Change
45.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%