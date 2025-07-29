CotationsSections
ENVA
ENVA: Enova International Inc

126.09 USD 0.75 (0.59%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ENVA a changé de -0.59% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 124.44 et à un maximum de 127.30.

Suivez la dynamique Enova International Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
124.44 127.30
Range Annuel
79.41 128.59
Clôture Précédente
126.84
Ouverture
127.25
Bid
126.09
Ask
126.39
Plus Bas
124.44
Plus Haut
127.30
Volume
420
Changement quotidien
-0.59%
Changement Mensuel
6.08%
Changement à 6 Mois
29.44%
Changement Annuel
52.04%
20 septembre, samedi