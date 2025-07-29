Devises / ENVA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ENVA: Enova International Inc
126.09 USD 0.75 (0.59%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ENVA a changé de -0.59% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 124.44 et à un maximum de 127.30.
Suivez la dynamique Enova International Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENVA Nouvelles
- Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- L’action d’Enova International atteint un niveau record à 124,34 USD
- Enova International stock hits all-time high at 124.34 USD
- Enova International (ENVA) Soars 3.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Best Value Stock to Buy for September 16th
- Should Value Investors Buy Enova International (ENVA) Stock?
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Enova International (ENVA) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Enova International stock hits all-time high of 123.68 USD
- Top 2 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter - Enova International (NYSE:ENVA), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Is UPST Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell After Its 43.7% Three-Month Rally?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Enova International (ENVA) Right Now?
- Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Enova International stock hits all-time high at 119.09 USD
- Behind The Pick: Enova International (ENVA) – High Margins, Fast Growth
- 5 Stocks Scoring High on Relative Price Strength Metrics
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 18th
- Enova International (ENVA) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Is Enova International (ENVA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Enova International and Funko have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bull of the Day: Enova (ENVA)
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 8th
- 8 Reasons Why Enova’s Business Model Is Built For This Cycle (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:ENVA)
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Enova International (ENVA)
Range quotidien
124.44 127.30
Range Annuel
79.41 128.59
- Clôture Précédente
- 126.84
- Ouverture
- 127.25
- Bid
- 126.09
- Ask
- 126.39
- Plus Bas
- 124.44
- Plus Haut
- 127.30
- Volume
- 420
- Changement quotidien
- -0.59%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.08%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 29.44%
- Changement Annuel
- 52.04%
20 septembre, samedi