ENVA
ENVA: Enova International Inc
124.63 USD 1.52 (1.23%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ENVA para hoje mudou para 1.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 123.29 e o mais alto foi 125.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Enova International Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ENVA Notícias
Faixa diária
123.29 125.97
Faixa anual
79.41 128.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 123.11
- Open
- 125.10
- Bid
- 124.63
- Ask
- 124.93
- Low
- 123.29
- High
- 125.97
- Volume
- 34
- Mudança diária
- 1.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.85%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.94%
- Mudança anual
- 50.28%
