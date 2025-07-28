货币 / ENVA
ENVA: Enova International Inc
125.13 USD 4.04 (3.34%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ENVA汇率已更改3.34%。当日，交易品种以低点121.01和高点126.06进行交易。
关注Enova International Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENVA新闻
- Enova International股价创124.34美元历史新高
- Enova International stock hits all-time high at 124.34 USD
- Enova International (ENVA) Soars 3.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Best Value Stock to Buy for September 16th
- Should Value Investors Buy Enova International (ENVA) Stock?
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Enova International (ENVA) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Enova International stock hits all-time high of 123.68 USD
- Top 2 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter - Enova International (NYSE:ENVA), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Is UPST Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell After Its 43.7% Three-Month Rally?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Enova International (ENVA) Right Now?
- Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Enova International stock hits all-time high at 119.09 USD
- Behind The Pick: Enova International (ENVA) – High Margins, Fast Growth
- 5 Stocks Scoring High on Relative Price Strength Metrics
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 18th
- Enova International (ENVA) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Is Enova International (ENVA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Enova International and Funko have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bull of the Day: Enova (ENVA)
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 8th
- 8 Reasons Why Enova’s Business Model Is Built For This Cycle (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:ENVA)
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Enova International (ENVA)
- Is Enova International (ENVA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
日范围
121.01 126.06
年范围
79.41 126.70
- 前一天收盘价
- 121.09
- 开盘价
- 121.51
- 卖价
- 125.13
- 买价
- 125.43
- 最低价
- 121.01
- 最高价
- 126.06
- 交易量
- 324
- 日变化
- 3.34%
- 月变化
- 5.28%
- 6个月变化
- 28.46%
- 年变化
- 50.89%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值