通貨 / COAL
COAL: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF
21.85 USD 0.43 (2.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
COALの今日の為替レートは、2.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.52の安値と22.01の高値で取引されました。
Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
21.52 22.01
1年のレンジ
14.34 25.17
- 以前の終値
- 21.42
- 始値
- 21.65
- 買値
- 21.85
- 買値
- 22.15
- 安値
- 21.52
- 高値
- 22.01
- 出来高
- 60
- 1日の変化
- 2.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.45%
- 1年の変化
- -7.73%
