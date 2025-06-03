Währungen / COAL
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
COAL: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF
21.92 USD 0.07 (0.32%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von COAL hat sich für heute um 0.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 21.81 bis zu einem Hoch von 21.96 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COAL News
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.37%
- Indian miner Vedanta to continue coal as primary energy source – report
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.13%
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, August 2025
- Commodities: Oil Rallies As Zelensky-Putin Meeting Looks Unlikely
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.85%
- As The S&P 500 Takes A Break, Here's Why Solar Stocks Are Up 17%
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.13%
- There are few assets hated like coal — why this dirty fuel may have a future
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- How a Chinese Border Town Keeps Russia’s Economy Afloat
- E.P.A. Delays Required Cleanups of Toxic Coal Ash Landfills
- 7 Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs And Deportations Prowl Behind The Rally
- Buy this stock if you want exposure to Trump’s proposed copper tariff, analyst says
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.18%
- U.S. Senate Clears Budget Bill, Paving Way To Resume Coal Leases On Federal Lands
- Peabody extends miners' lockout at Helensburgh coal mine in Australia
- Dow Jones Rises As Iran Attacks U.S. Base; Tesla Rallies After Robotaxi Day
- U.S. Coal Markets Stage Modest Spring Rally
- Clean energy has fans in Trump's America, complicating budget talks
- Why Eliminating Coal Could Take a Long Time
- Dow Jones Rises On Israel-Iran Deal Hopes; Nvidia Breaks Out As China Leader Soars
- Stock Market Extends Gains, But Rotation Hits Growth Stocks Hard; Chip Stocks Buoy Nasdaq
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.70%
Tagesspanne
21.81 21.96
Jahresspanne
14.34 25.17
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 21.85
- Eröffnung
- 21.92
- Bid
- 21.92
- Ask
- 22.22
- Tief
- 21.81
- Hoch
- 21.96
- Volumen
- 17
- Tagesänderung
- 0.32%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.56%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 26.85%
- Jahresänderung
- -7.43%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K