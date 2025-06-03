KurseKategorien
COAL: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF

21.92 USD 0.07 (0.32%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von COAL hat sich für heute um 0.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 21.81 bis zu einem Hoch von 21.96 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
21.81 21.96
Jahresspanne
14.34 25.17
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
21.85
Eröffnung
21.92
Bid
21.92
Ask
22.22
Tief
21.81
Hoch
21.96
Volumen
17
Tagesänderung
0.32%
Monatsänderung
7.56%
6-Monatsänderung
26.85%
Jahresänderung
-7.43%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K