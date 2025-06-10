CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / COAL
Volver a Acciones

COAL: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF

21.42 USD 0.08 (0.37%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de COAL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 21.23, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.52.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COAL News

Rango diario
21.23 21.52
Rango anual
14.34 25.17
Cierres anteriores
21.34
Open
21.34
Bid
21.42
Ask
21.72
Low
21.23
High
21.52
Volumen
41
Cambio diario
0.37%
Cambio mensual
5.10%
Cambio a 6 meses
23.96%
Cambio anual
-9.54%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B