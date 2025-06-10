Devises / COAL
COAL: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF
21.93 USD 0.08 (0.37%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de COAL a changé de 0.37% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 21.81 et à un maximum de 21.96.
Suivez la dynamique Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Range quotidien
21.81 21.96
Range Annuel
14.34 25.17
- Clôture Précédente
- 21.85
- Ouverture
- 21.92
- Bid
- 21.93
- Ask
- 22.23
- Plus Bas
- 21.81
- Plus Haut
- 21.96
- Volume
- 21
- Changement quotidien
- 0.37%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.61%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 26.91%
- Changement Annuel
- -7.39%
20 septembre, samedi